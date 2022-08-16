Godolphin Filly May Have The Edge

Having expected Maylandsea to win at Newbury last Friday I am all too aware of how badly she ran (beaten over eight lengths), and that hardly franks the form of Dramatised who beat her a length and three-quarters in the Queen Mary Stakes in June.

I am more than happy to oppose the early favourite for the Lowther Stakes here with Mawj who also beat Maylandsea, only by eighth lengths at Newmarket in July.

I accept you cannot take the two runs literally but you can hopefully see the reasoning behind by suggestion with the Saeed bin Suroor trained daughter of Exceed And Excel likely to have more improvement to come.

Personally I think she will come in to her own over a mile next year and that the six-furlongs here is on the short side, but they seem sure to go off at a decent early pace which will help to bring her stamina in to play.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mawj 1.50pm York 5/1 William Hill