Ring The Bell For The Big Sales Race At York

The valuable sales race over six furlongs at 2.25pm kept me busy for some time trying to work out the draw and the pace, and if I have it right the speed is drawn high and that will be the likeliest spot for the winner to come from. Washington Heights was considered seriously but at the early prices, Metahorse looks the better value for the Michael Bell yard who are having a decent season.

Placed on his first two starts, the penny finally dropped at Chester with an easy win which was followed by an equally impressive success at Thirsk. Rowan Scott takes over in the saddle and if I have the draw bias correct he ought to be difficult to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Metahorse 2.25pm York 12/1 most bookmakers