Godolphin Newcomer Is Bred For The Part

A risky bet as all newcomers are next, but you would struggle to find much better breeding than Charlie Appleby’s Measured Time, a son of Frankel out of a winning Street Cry mare, and a full brother to Dubai Beauty as well as a half-brother to multiple Group One winner Rebel’s Romance.

He has presumably wither been slow to come to hand, or has had other issues to be making his debut in January at Kempton, but his stable know how to get them spot-on for their first start, and with David Probert booked to ride, I suspect he may have the edge over stable companion Golden Speech.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Measured Time 6.30pm Kempton 11/8 Bet365