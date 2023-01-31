Crisford Horse Could Be A Class Apart

Our second selection also run at Meydan when to my amazement, Godolphin do not have a runner in the Group Two Al Maktoum Challenge Round Two. The connections of Algiers will have their eyes on the £175,000 for the winner here with the six-year-old officially the best horse in the race according to the ratings, and arriving here in great form.

Last time out he took round one by close to seven lengths after hitting the front two out and running on powerfully, suggesting this extended trip will not be an issue.

He seems equally at home on turf or dirt with the Crisfords eyeing a shot at the Saudi Cup followed by the Dubai World Cup, and if those aspirations are to be realised, he really needs to win here and do so impressively.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tangiers 4.20pm Meydan (Dubai) 11/8 BetUK