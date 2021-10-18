Godolphin Newcomer Is In order At Newmarket

It’s that time of year when one of the difficulties for us punters is trying to work out which maidens are being given a run for the experience and will be far better next season, and which are fully tuned up ahead of their next engagement and are thus the likelier winners.

Godolphin are a case in point at Newmarket this afternoon with numerous runners in most races, but word in Newmarket is that Noble Order is way above average, and as they only have the one runner in the 2.05pm that makes good sense. An unraced son of Dubawi out of Group Three winner Zibalena, he is a full brother to multiple winner Royal Fleet and certainly looks the part on paper. The seven furlongs here looks ideal on breeding and although this is a minefield of well-bred newcomers, I am rather hoping he comes through this test with flying colours.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nobel Order 2.05pm Newmarket 6/4 William Hill, 888.sport and others