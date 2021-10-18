Haggas Marquand Team to Strike At Headquarters

When William Haggas and Tom Marquand team up then I sit up and take notice, and there is a lot to like about the chances of the unbeaten Bashkirova ahead of the fillies’ handicap at 3.50pm.

A daughter of Pivotal out of a Dansili mare, she won’t mind the predicted rain ahead of her handicap debut, and a mark of 92 may yet underestimate her true abilities. Her Nottingham debut saw a slow start and a rapid finish as she got up to win by a neck, while at Newcastle on her only other start she scored by half a length, battling on well with two lengths back to the third after being last for the majority of the race. My suggestion is that she is value for more and could even be well handicapped here, though in a 10 horse race I would hope she breaks slightly better and doesn’t have to rely on luck in running to get to the front where it counts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bashrikova 3.50pm Newmarket 3/1 Bet365