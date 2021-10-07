Going For Gold At Newmarket

The best racing remains on the flat this weekend, but the rains have changed the going and we need to bet sensibly, with the majority of the youngsters form based on a far quicker surface.

Although it seems obvious these days that William Buick gets first pick of the Godolphin horses, I have to wonder if he has made a mistake in the Zetland Stakes by going for Hafit and ignoring Goldspur who I feel is overpriced and solid each way value.

A once raced son of Dubai, he was sent to the lead a furlong out at Sandown and soon quickened clear for a close to seven length success despite looking as if he would improve mentally for the experience.

That race was only a novice stakes, but it was run on soft ground and unlike the majority of this field, we know he handles it and does so well, and that is what makes me think he has a decent chance of remaining unbeaten after today, even with the big step up in class.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Goldspur 1.45pm Newmarket 9/2 Betfair, Paddy Power and others.