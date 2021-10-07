United We Stand

I am really hoping I haven’t picked the wrong Godolphin horse for a bet today, but I just cannot have Coroebus at odds on for the Autumn Stakes and am hoping I have found a spot of value elsewhere. He may well end up as the best of these in time, but he was stopping over the mile here last time when caught close home in the Royal Lodge, and that was on good to firm ground.

If he does have any stamina issues in this class (I know he has won over a mile but that was in a novice), then there has to be a chance he won’t get home on this ground, and I can’t take the short price for that reason.

Looking for an each way alternative, and United Nations catches the eye. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, he is a really imposing sort who will stand out in the paddock even in this company, and he really does look like he has what it takes to gone to be a decent thre-year-old next season.

A son of Galileo, he made all the running to come home alone at Naas on his debut and was never in any trouble while looking as if he just has to improve with more experience. He has a lovely attitude about him as well (can you tell I really like him yet?), and I am struggling to see him failing to at least make the frame this afternoon.

