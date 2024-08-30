Going Over The Cliff At Beverley

There may be only seven runners for this Listed contest over five furlongs, but with the favourite currently trading at 4/1 it is obviously fiercely competitive.

According to official ratings Clarendon House is the best in here at the weights and he can go well for trainer Robert Cowell who is a dab hand with the sprinters, but sometimes you have to take a risk, and I will be backing Staincliff at a much bigger price for Jack Channon.

A lightly raced and effectively unexposed three-year-old, the daughter of Advertise was second at Sandown on his debut before winning at Newcastle, after which she was put away for the winter. Returning at Windsor in a novice stakes over the five furlongs, she cruised home by over eight lengths, and connections seem to have decided to avoid handicaps for now and throw her straight into Listed company.

She has the benefit of a low draw in the two stall, always helpful at Beverley, and although the lowest rated of the seven, she gets both her three-year-old and her filly allowance here and is fully entitled to improve for her first run of the season too.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Staincliff 2.05pm Beverley 6/1 Paddy Power. William Hill, and Bet Victor