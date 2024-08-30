Consistent Filly Deserves A Victory

The score in the last 10 runnings between three and four-year-olds sits at 5-5 so nothing to learn there, but luckily everything seems to point to the chances of Tamfana who is close to impossible to oppose.

David Menuisier trains the daughter of Soldier Hollow who won two out of three last season – but is yet to get her head in front in 2024.

That said, she started with a length third at Deauville at this level, but built on that with a length fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, a three-quarter length third in the French Oaks at Chantilly, and a two and three-quarter length fourth in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp when she failed to see out the mile and a half. All of those were Group Ones so she is fully entitled to find this Group Three company far more to her liking, and back at a mile after failed attempts over shorter, she would be by far the most deserving winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tamfana 2.25pm Sandown 11/10 Bet Victor, Ladbrokes, and Coral