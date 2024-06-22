Gold At The End Of The Ascot Rainbow

So far this week the two-year-old races have not been kind to me, but we soldier on regardless.

Bedtime Story represents the Aiden O’Brien stable and she gets 5lb from her male rivals here, but at 9/4, she is not for me regardless.

Duke of Monroth cost 260,000Gns at the Arqana Breeze-up sales and could be the surprise package despite his lack of experience, but at 9/2 I am going to be a touch more cowardly and back Age Of Gold each way instead.

He cost 625,000 Euros as a yearling when bought by Godolphin and made a winning debut for Charlie Appleby at Yarmouth where he was slowly away before being produced by William Buick to quicken up nicely and go on to score by a length and a quarter. The seventh furlong here looks ideal for the son of Frankel as does the quicker ground, and although the Charlie Appleby stable have had a few setbacks this week, I am hoping he can bring a smile back to the faces of the boys in blue.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Age of Gold 2.30pm Royal Ascot 4/1 William Hill