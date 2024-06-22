Cry Me A River…

Seven furlongs here for something a little different, and I do expect to see a much better run from Night Raider, who pulled too hard to ever see out the mile in the 2000 guineas, and who should be happier over this trip if he doesn’t boil over pre-race.

He can go well at an each way price, but the clear form pick has to be Aidan O’Brien’s River Tiber, possibly my idea of the best bet of the day. He looked as if he would improve for the run when sent to the Irish 2000 Guineas but did better than I expected when third to Rosallion and Haatem, with the winner franking the form in the St James’s Palace Stakes and the runner-up in opposition, but 3lb worse off this afternoon for a length.

The seven furlongs may well suit the son of Wootton Basset the better of the two, especially when you remember he was never tried over further than six furlongs as a juvenile, and if Ryan Moore can conjure up a run when needed, he will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win River Tiber 4.25pm Royal Ascot 7/4 Bet365, Ladbrokes, and Coral