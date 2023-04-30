Golden Horn Newcomer Could Be The Value Call

If you fancy a more speculative bet than normal then I give you the unraced Thawg, a well-bought daughter of Golden Horn who looks the part on paper and is said to be in good form ahead of her first ever race in the 2.40pm.

We do have to make allowances for her lack of experience, so an each way bet to small stakes may be the sensible way forward, but with Andrea Atzeni booked to ride she may outrun her price with a top three finish on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Thawg 2.40pm Nottingham 22/1 most bookmakers