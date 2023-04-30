Play Misty For Me

Off to Nottingham today where the Crisford’s are expecting a huge run from Misty Dancer, the winner of three on the bounce last season before signing off with a below expectations eighth in a Listed race at Doncaster, close to eight lengths off the winner.

She is reported to have progressed significantly over the winter and as she likes to get her toe in, the softer going expected here should prove ideal. She is working very well ahead of her return with a big run expected, and with any luck she may even be a half-decent price as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Misty Dancer 4.10pm Nottingham 10/1 most bookmakers