Good Or Bad – We Will Soon Find Out

Newcastle looks even tougher than Wolverhampton with so many low grade contests and horses anything but guaranteed to reproduce their form, but as I am a huge fan of Mick Appleby, I will have a little on Not Too Real Bad in the 6.45pm.

Last time out the four-year-old ran her best race for a long time in first-time cheekpieces when a length second at Southwell, and as she is due to go up 3lb for future contests, they are looking to strike off the more favourable weight.

What caught my eye was the step up a class to make sure she races off bottom weight when there are plenty of Class Six sprints she could go for this week, as well as sticking to the five furlongs when she ran on late last time out, as well as the fact that her two career wins have been off higher marks when trained by Thomas Mullins in Ireland, suggest that if she is back to her best, she is comfortably up to this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Not Too Real Bad 6.45pm Newcastle 5/1 most bookmakers