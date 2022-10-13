Gosden Filly On The Comeback Trail

I will run through the figures to see if they change my mind, but I think I have already made my mind up after my first glance at the final declared field. None of the last 25 winners were priced bigger than 20/1 (100%), 24 were aged four or younger, only one winner carried more than nine stone three (96%), 23 came from the front six in the market, and 22 came home in the first seven last time out (88%).

Using those stats we can (in theory of course) remove an amazing 11 of the 14 runners leaving us with a choice between Emily Upjohn, Eternal Pearl, and Mimikyu, and two of those are trained by the Gosdens. The yard have won this twice and placed on a further three occasions (from 22 attempts), and if you are willing to forgive Emily Upjohn a way below par effort when last at Ascot against the colts, her unlucky Oaks second looks as good as any form on offer, and a first-time hood may see her in a far better light.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Emily Upjohn 2.40pm Ascot 9/2 Paddy Power, William Hill, and Betfair