Stamina May Be Key On This Ground

Charlie Appleby’s Creative Force is back for seconds after winning this last season and as he is officially a better horse as a four-year-old, he deserves his place at the head of the early markets. Stats time once again and I note that no horse drawn higher than 14 has come home in front in the last 25 renewals (100%), no winners were older than six (100%), 23 finished in the first five last time out (92%), 23 who had an official mark were rated 107 or above (92%), 23 were in the first nine in the betting (92%), and 22 had raced in the last 60 days (88).

From a field of 18 declared, applying those stats we lose 13 of the field including the jolly (not raced in the last 60 days), and all of a sudden we are looking elsewhere. Sadly, the class in this field is so deep that things still aren’t as clear as us punters would prefer, but decisions still have to be made, and I have come down on the side of Kinross who looks an each way option. He stays an added furlong, handles the cut in the ground, arrives after winning on Arc day in Paris, and may well get the fast run race he will need to be produced late by regular jockey Frankie Dettori – no good thing, but a sensible bet if there is such a thing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kinross 2.00pm Ascot 11/2 Paddy Power