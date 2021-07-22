Gosden Filly On The Comeback Trail

One of my pet hates is when, after tipping and backing a horse for a race the trainer comes out after the event and tells us all how much he or she needed the run – hopefully that will not be the case with Indigo Girl after the 3.00pm at Ascot on Friday afternoon.

A top class two-year-old with wins at Yarmouth and Doncaster (in the Group Two May Hill Stakes), she ended her season with a half-length second to Pretty Gorgeous in the Group One fillies Mile here at Ascot after a slow start that may well have cost her the race and her unbeaten record.

Slowly away that day, she ran on strongly making the seven furlongs here a slight concern, and she has obviously had a few minor issues to have missed the classics, but if she is at her best, she should find this company far less exacting.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Indigo Girl 3.00pm Ascot 6/4 Bet365, William Hill, Paddy Power, and most bookmakers