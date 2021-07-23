Dane O’Neill Can Step Up With Jim Crowley At York

The Shadwell Estate Company colours (aka the much missed Hamdan Al Maktoum) look all set to dominate here with three of the first four in the betting at the time of writing.

With stable jockey Jim Crowley at York it seems clear to me that Dane O’Neill will have had the choice and he has decided to ride Motakhayyel, the easy winner of the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket which is a traditional pointer to this contest.

He certainly looks like a Group class animal hiding in a handicap to me and although he has a three-pound penalty, he is still difficult to oppose.

For an each-way alternative I do like Shine So Bright who ran on in to fourth after a slow start behind the suggestion and is better off at the weights here – a level break could well see him involved in the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Motakhayyel 3.00pm Ascot 5/1 William Hill