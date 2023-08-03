Gosden Gelding Can Bloom

Another tricky handicap to try and solve only this time they face a stamina sapping mile and three quarters. I have always been a fan of the underrated Rab Havlin who rides early favourite Sweet William for the Gosdens.

A lightly raced four-year-old with just the five starts on the clock, he has won the last two at Doncaster and Newbury with his latest success gained over two miles plus, suggesting he will have no issues with the trip today.

The ground is the question mark as he has never raced on anything with as much juice in it as he will come up against here, but he is a half-brother to Hurricane Lane who own Group Ones on very soft (Grand Prix de Paris by six length at Longchamp) and that bodes well for his chances of handling the conditions now.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sweet William 2.25pm Goodwood 5/2 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Unibet