Out On His Own – Hopefully

It is no secret that Charlie Johnson thinks he has a great chance of landing this maiden with Individualism, and who am I to argue? The son of Too Darn Hot ran a blinder first time out when a three-quarter length second to previous winner Cerulean Bay at Ayr after hitting the front two out after a slow start, before getting worn down close home.

Word is he has improved hand over first at home for that experience, and if that is the case, he will do for me. Stratocracy is a newcomer worth keeping an eye n and he could run into a pale, but I am perfectly happy with my selection in this particular contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Individualism 4.45pm Goodwood 11/4 Bet365