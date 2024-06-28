Gosden Mare Is On The Up

The Brits have won four of the last 10 renewals of the Group One Pretty Polly Stakes including last year, and we have strong chances of gaining some small revenge for Royal Ascot once more in 2024.

Bluestocking heads the betting for Ralph Beckett after winning the Group Two Middleton Stakes at York last month, and with only eight career starts, the four-year-old may well have even more improvement to come.

She can go well, but thew word in Newmarket has been all about the rejuvenation of Emily Upjohn in recent weeks, and with the Gosdens firing in the winners, she is my narrow preference.

Already a dual Group One winner, unlike her market rival, she drops back in trip but connections feel that may be a massive advantage here, and are very keen to let her take her chances.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Emily Upjohn 3.30pm The Curragh 5/2 William Hill and Unibet