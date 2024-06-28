O’Brien Runner Paints A Pretty Picture

Irish racing, check, Aidan O’Brien runner check – if only life was that simple eh? The facts are that the master of Ballydoyle is in a class of his own as we all know, as are his horses on most occasions, and having won five of the last 10 renewals of this race, I am not going to dare to bet against Jan Brueghel here.

A once raced son of Galileo and a full-brother to Group One Irish Derby winner Sovereign, he made an impressive debut when winning by eight lengths over course and distance in late May despite being fairly weak in the early markets.

He already holds Group One entries including in the Juddmonte Stakes at York which suggests he is held in high regard, and if he is that good then this Group Three contest ought to be bread and butter to him under Ryan Moore.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jan Brueghel 2.55pm The Curragh 11/8 Coral