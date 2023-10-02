Gosden Newcomer Is The Bee’s Knees

Nottingham has always been seen as a very fair course by the top trainers and it is invariably worth a second look at any novice or maiden event in the search for winners both today and in the longer term. Word from the Newmarket gallops suggests that the unraced Beeley may be one of the better Gosden fillies, and if that is the case there is every chance the daughter of Camelot could make a winning debut in the opener at 2.12pm.

She is related to numeros Group One winners with stamina likely to be her forte as a three-year-old, but this mile plus looks an ideal starting point, and she won’t have to be too special to take care of these first time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Beeley 2.12pm Nottingham 2/1 Bet365