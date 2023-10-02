Zoustar Colt All Sent For A Huge Debut

A second unraced two-year-old for my sins when I have heard nothing but positives about the Owen Burrows trained Jarraaf for some weeks now ahead of his debut in the 6.00pm at Kempton this evening, A son of Zoustar out of an Elnadim mare, he is related to the likes of Breeders Cup winner Drosselmeyer and others and should have no trouble handling the surface.

Jim Crowley rides him on his debut and is as good as it gets on an inexperienced horse, and if he can get his ability focussed on racing and nothing else, he should give us a big run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jarraaf 6.00pm Kempton 8/1 Bet365