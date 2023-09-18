Gosdens Can Strike Again At Yarmouth

Yarmouth put on as pretty competitive mile and a quarter Listed event for fillies at 3.45pm, a contest that has been taken by one of the bigger Newmarket yards on seven of the last 10 renewals. Roger Varian has been responsible for three of those winners, so Fall In Love and Mukassamah are worthy of a second glance, while Charlie Appleby’s Sapphire Seas goes from strength to strength, and is another for the shortlist. The Gosdens have won this three times as well, and they rely on Morning Poem, who is having her first start in over a year, and Al Asifah, who will be my suggestion.

Three-year-olds have won seven of the last 10 runnings which us a good stat to have on our side, and the daughter of Frankel looked exceptional when winning her first toe starts by five lengths and seven lengths, the second in Listed class at Goodwood. Upped in trip to a mile and a half in the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, she clearly failed to get home despite being sent off odds-on, but she has been given a good long rest since and should be fully recovered now. Admittedly the going has to be of some concern and will be the softest she has ever encountered, there is soft ground form on the Dam’s side of the pedigree and Frankel himself did win at Group One level on a similar surface.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Asifah 3.45pm Yarmouth 11/8 William Hill