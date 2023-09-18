Maggie May

With soft ground pretty much everywhere we can expect some shock results in the week ahead, and although I suspect both William Buick and James Doyle may find a winner for Charlie Appleby this afternoon, second guessing two-year-olds on this ground is not for me.

If Ey Up It’s Maggie had a lower draw she would have a straight win bet here having scored last time out, and won off higher handicap marks in the past, and with the soft ground very much in her favour. Although she held on to win by the minimum margin at Ripon she idled after hitting the front, if Kevin Stott can hold her up for a last second challenge here, she could hit the frame at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ey Up It’s Maggie 4.00pm Beverley 7/2 Bet365 and William Hill