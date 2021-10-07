Ground Suits Mostahdaf

If Barney Roy handles the softer ground then he ought to prove tough to beat and could yet give Godolphin yet another winner on the card, but he is seven now, and hasn’t been seen since winning the Grosser Preis Von Baden in September last year, which has to be of some concern to his supporters.

He does historically go well fresh, but he has to give 4lb to the much younger Mostahdaf, and that looks a big ask. The suggestion has now won four of his five career starts, the only disaster when tried on faster ground at Royal Ascot in the St James’s Palace Stakes, and this looks easier than that regardless.

It seems pretty clear he prefers going with plenty of give in it which he seems likely to get this afternoon, and although this is anything but a two horse race, I will be a surprise and a bookie’s benefit if the winner isn’t one of the two named here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mostahdaf 4.45pm Newmarket 2/1 most bookmakers