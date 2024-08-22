Group Form In A Maiden

Time to think outside the box that little bit more next when I will be having a bet in the seven-furlong maiden due off at 4.45pm.

It’s a tough one to call with six runners second on their only start to date and runners from the power houses of Aidan O’Brien (Whirl), Roger Varian (Ultrasoul), Andrew Balding (Spirit Of Summer), and William Haggas (Realign) to name but four, but I am going to be backing Angelo Buonarroti, hopefully each way if we can get a workable price.

Highly regarded by owners Amo Racing and a million Euro son of Justify out of a Galileo mare, he was thrown in at the deep end first time out when debuting in the Group Two Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot when he unsurprisingly failed to hit the frame at odds of 16/1.

The form of that race does look a touch questionable with an 80/1 winner and places at 40/1 and 50/1 (Trifecta paid £122,667.10), though the winner was second in a Group one recently, but they clearly think a lot of him regardless. He can only improve considerably for that education, and was only beaten three-lengths at the line, and if he takes to the lesser company he is up against here then he can go well having been switched to Ralph Beckett after one run for Raphael Freire.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Angelo Buonarroti 4.45pm York 5/2 most bookmakers