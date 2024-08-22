The Best Sprint Of The Season By A Mile (Over Five Furlongs)?

Word from my Australian colleagues has always been that Asfoora would be seen at her very best come the Nunthorpe at York, which makes her Royal Ascot win and her Glorious Goodwood second all the more remarkable.

Now I remain a huge fan of trainer Mick Appleby and Big Evs and I would love to see him double up here after taking the Qatar Stakes by a short-head from my selection at Goodwood, but there is little room for sentiment in this game, and the facts are he takes on the Aussie mare on 6lb worse terms for the smallest of winning margins which on paper at least, makes her the one to beat.

Add on Live In The Dream who won this last season (each way value at 12/1 – you decide?) and the likes of Kings Stand Stakes winner Bradsell and we have a proper race on our hands once more and one well worth watching live if you can.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Asfoora 3.35pm York 15/8 Bet365 and William Hill