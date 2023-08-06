Haggas Heads North

In the 7.40pm at Ripon tonight I am willing to give the lightly raced Seendid another chance despite a very poor effort last time out. The son of Dubawi won his novice readily enough after making all at Newmarket in June but ran too badly to be true when last of 12 at the same course on his handicap debut.

It may be that he sulked when ridden from the back, or it may be that the Class Two event was beyond him, but I prefer to believe something was amiss, but off 4lb lower in the handicap and down in to a Class Four, we could see him bouncing back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Seendid 7.40pm Ripon 11/4 William Hill