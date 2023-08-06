Top Secret Suggestion

There is rarely much to get your teeth into the week after Goodwood but we soldier on regardless, and if Covert Mission has recovered from his easy Lingfield success then a 5lb penalty may not stop him doubling up.

He made all to come away to lengths the better and can try the same tactics to leave the others playing catch up from the off, and as he has already won a better race off the equivalent mark as recently as April (Lingfield on the all-weather) there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Covert Mission 3.40pm Ffos Las 5/2 Bet365