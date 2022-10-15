Haggas Looking For A Winner After The Disappointment of Baaeed

It’s not the best Sunday racing I have even seen but I have still found us three horses to at least consider starting at Longchamp when William haggis will be looking for a huge run from Addeybb in the Group Two Prix di Conseil due off at 3.25pm.

Now an eight-year-old we should know what does and doesn’t suit him by now, and with wins on ground ranging from Good to Heavy, that sems to be one less worry for his supporters. He has won four Group One’s so the standard is not beyond him either, and although yet to score this season, he has been very lightly raced and will arrive here fresher than most.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Addeybb 3.25pm Longchamp SP only at present