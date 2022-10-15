Calculated Selection – Not Just Random

On a day when the UK racing sees too many odds-on shots to bother with it may pay dividends to continue our focus in mainland Europe when Ed Walker sends Random Harvest to Italy for a Group Three at 3.05pm when she looks to have a solid each way shout.

Her only win this season was in a Class Three Ascot handicap, but she has run well in Listed class with a second at Haydock in August, and I just feel this may take a fraction less winning and give her the chance to increase her breeding value with a victory here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Random Harvest 3.05pm San Siro (Italy) SP only at present