Haggas Ready To Strike – Yet Again

Meanwhile, we all know that William Haggas loves nothing more than a winner in Yorkshire, and he looks to have a great chance of landing another one at York this afternoon courtesy of Mahrajaan who just keeps in improving and needs to be backed until he loses.

A son of Kitten’s Joy, the softer ground is something he hasn’t faced before and therefore has to be of some concern, but after a debut third at Newmarket he won at Leicester, Ripon, and Hamilton, the latest a two length plus success when brough to lead close home by Paul Hanagan. Dane O’Neill rides today but he has also won on him before so no worries there, and although upped 10lb for that win, I am more worried about the ground than I am with the opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mahrajaan 3.50pm York 11/4 Bet365