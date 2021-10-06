Godolphin Can Strike Again At HQ

I could be hopelessly wrong but I get the feeling Godolphin are in for a profitable weekend at Newmarket and they can start things off this afternoon with Siskany in the highly competitive Old Rowley Handicap this afternoon.

A three-year-old son of Dubawi, he was last seen being beaten three-quarters of a length at Goodwood when badly hampered but he has been gelded since and that may well bring about plenty of improvement.

Better still, his trainer has had to runners in the race recently, winning with one and coming second with the other, while jockey William Buick has had six rides in the same time frame – winning this twice and placing three times, so the stats are very much in our favour.

He does need to step up a little after being put up a harsh 5lb for his latest effort, but he may well be a Group horse hiding in a handicap, and we should get a good run for our money at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Siskany 4.10pm Newmarket 3/1 Bet365