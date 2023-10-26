Halt – Hugos There

The first three in the latest betting for the 3.00pm this afternoon are all trained in Ireland which may say more about the state of our horses than the riches of theirs, but whatever you read elsewhere they don’t come over here and win all our races – just a lot more than their fair share. They may win, they may even take the top three (God forbid), or they may provide us with a bit of value courtesy of Hugos New Horse, who has always been held in some regard at the Nicholls stable. The winner of five of his seven starts over hurdles from two to two and a half miles, he steps up in trip this afternoon which might be why he is currently a double figure price (not not sadly), but stamina has always looked to be his forte, and if it brings about the improvement I expect then he could prove difficult to keep out of the frame at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hugos New Horse 3.00pm Cheltenham 15/2 William Hill