Blue Is The Colour – Racing Is The Game

Once again there has been plenty of early money for a Gary Moore runner, with Spirit D’Aunou as short as 2/1. but if he wins, then you really have to question why we bother having official handicappers? The Paul Nicholls trained Blueking D’Oroux is officially rated 9lb or more superior to all of his rivals after his second to Punctuation in a classy Aintree handicap but meets them all at level weights with the exception of Punta De l Este – who has to give him 4lb!

If he is fit to go (and he should be having seen the facilities at Ditcheat) then he wins this – and if he doesn’t, barring a fall , then I have to question why we bother with ratings at all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blueking D’Oroux 1.50pm Cheltenham 6/4 Coral