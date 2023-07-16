Halt – Ugo’s There

I am starting today at Beverley where I do like the forecast price about Tim Easterby’s Ugo Gregory, who won this race as a five-year-old in 2021. That was off a mark of 69, and he gets to race off 2lb lower this afternoon, and with three C&D wins to his name he clearly likes it here.

The cut in the ground won’t inconvenience him one iota, and he hasn’t been running badly on ground too fast to see him at his best, suggesting he has an outstanding chance again in 2023, but may yet be available at an each way price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ugo Gregory 5.25pm Beverley 5/1 Paddy Power and Betfair