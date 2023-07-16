There May Be Some Royal Value At Lingfield

Meanwhile, down South at Lingfield, all eyes will be on previous winners Band Of Joy and Granny Budgie in the 4.00pm, but hopefully that will get us a bigger price for Royal Expert.

As a maiden she gets 7lb from those who have won a race, yet she ran a blinder first time out at odds of 25/1 when beaten less than a length into third at the line. A daughter of Expert Eye, she ran on well to be closest at the line, and with that run under her belt she could surprise them all for trainer Henry Spiller and jockey Cieren Fallon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Royal Expert 4.00pm Lingfield 7/1 most bookmakers