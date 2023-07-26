Handicap Good Thing At Ascot?

I am rarely a fan of handicaps when it comes to tipping horses but even I can see that Flash Bardot has a solid chance ahead of the mile and a half handicap at 4.10pm from Ascot, and once you see something, you can’t unsee it. The three-year-old won on his penultimate start when getting up late over this trip at Epsom, and was anything but disgraced when beaten a neck at Newbury a week ago.

He is due to go up to a new mark of 78 following that effort, but Jack Channon brings him out quickly off his old mark of 74, suggesting he is well on here. Add a decent sized field that will hopefully give him a fast pace to attack from with stamina seemingly his forte, and a drop in grade to aid his cause, and he should go well unless something is hiding in this field waiting to show their true abilities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flash Bardot 4.10pm Ascot 7/2 William Hill, Bet365, and 888sport.com