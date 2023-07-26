Choicely Bred Newcomer May Take Some Stopping

When it comes to pedigree ahead of the opener at Ascot this afternoon you would have to go stump up pretty penny to purchase Panarea, who is closely related to champion two-year-old Pinatubo, but as a Godolphin home-bred she never went through the sales ring – so we will never know.

Inexperience is always the worry, and we have seen plenty of Charlie Appleby juveniles beaten first time out (you have been warned), but she looks the part on paper, is the subject of some glowing home reports, and won’t need to be a world-beater to get off the mark first time out under William Buick, with Rawaasi and Pink Satin the obvious dangers.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Panarea 1.50pm Ascot 10/11 SkyBet and 888Sport.com