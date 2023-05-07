Hannon Has A Way With The Fillies

Brasil Power and Enough Already both carry a penalty here for winning last time out with preference for the first named, but at the forecast prices I am all over Ellade instead.

At first glance her form gives her zero chance in this field, but dig deeper and you will find that she has been racing in better company without success since winning at Newbury in May last year off 5lb higher.

Add a course and distance win in January 2022 off 1lb higher on her last start in a Class Five like this and you can see that she is not being asked to do anything she hasn’t managed before, and with the Hannon yard in among the winners, I can’t resist a bet on her each way here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ellade 5.05pm Lingfield 10/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and 888sport.