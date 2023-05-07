Be Gentle With Me – Again

I never understand why the only Flat racing in May is on the all-weather, but we deal with whatever they throw at us and if the sun is shining I will be in the crowd at Lingfield, though I will have to stay sober until the last two races toget the best prices.

In the 4.35pm I can see why Dragon Icon is popular after his easy debut success, but he has to give close to a stone 12lb to be exact) to the filly Gentle and that may prove a big ask. Held up and left with far too much to do on her debut at Kempton, she will have learned plenty from that experience and with an added furlong here I will be surprised if she cannot hit the top three this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gentle 4.35pm Lingfield 8/1 most bookmakers