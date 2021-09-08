Hannon’s Hapap Can Make Us Happy

Anyone lucky enough to see the debut effort of the Richard Hannon trained Hapap will have been convinced they were watching a future winner when the son of Dark Angel came home a four length fifth despite pulling far too hard to ever do himself justice.

Upped in trip this afternoon at Chester and with that education under his belt, he should be a different proposition now, and with Sean Levey in the saddle it seems pretty likely that he will hit the places at the very least in this line-up, with his stable continuing to be in amongst the winners in recent weeks.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hapap 4.00pm Chester Evens Bet Victor