Dream Result Is Possible At Salisbury.

Off to Salisbury for our second bet today and one where I am hoping punters will be all over Pinball Wizard and let us get better odds about Capla Dream.

A six-race maiden for Karl Burke she made the move to Joseph Tuite in the spring and made her return to action at Nottingham with a three-quarter length success despite meeting trouble in running, and as she was sent off at odds of 14/1, the clue is there that she had more improvement to come.

There is a concern as to why she hasn’t been seen since and her success was on soft ground which is very different to the expected going here, but as a daughter of Dream Ahead she may even improve for it in which case an added 4lb from the handicapper may not be enough to stop a repeat success this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Capla Dream 5.45pm Salisbury 6/1 Sky bet, Paddy Power, and others