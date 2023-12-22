HAPPY CHRISTMAS FROM THE RACING DESK

Something a little bit different today with no racing in the UK to deal with, so we head towards Christmas and the New Year with a look back at 2023 which isn’t quite as obvious at is sounds. I can often be accused of being too negative but we need to start with the good bits in brief, though picking my highlights wasn’t easy. It has to start at Cheltenham I suppose and Constitution Hill may yet go on to be the greatest hurdler of all time and like everyone I am looking forward to his season, while over fences El Fabiolo looked the real deal in the Arkle and is already odds-on for the Champion Chase, and rightly so. Add in Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore winning the Grand Natinoal with Corach Rambler for a proper racing set up where the joy was there for all to see, and we have been spoiled once more this year regardless of all the bad news stories that came to the surface.

On the Flat Aidan O’Brien did wonders with Auguste Rodin, winning the Derby the Irish Derby, the Irish Champion Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita despite setbacks in between, and we have to be grateful that as things stand they keep him in training next year, when as a son of Deep Impact his stud value has no limits, but it was Equinox that was the standout for me. The memory of him destroying a very good field for the Japan Cup (the runner up won the fillies’ triple crown over there and was receiving 9lb) will live on forever in my racing memory banks, as will the loudness of close to 90,000 fanatical Japanese racing fans cheering him home.

One thing stands out on the down side and that is the never ending story of affordability checks. Like them or loathe them, agree with them or battling them, they are and will continue to hurt the finances of the sport we love – and similar is coming in Ireland. It isn’t even about the official checks for me at the moment, its about the unofficial ones going on as we speak and shutting down accounts left right and centre – while racing appears powerless and the mandarins in Whitehall swan off for another “well-deserved” holiday – I do have sympathy with the sport minister (Stuart Andrew) who I would like to think is on our side – but action needs to be taken NOW and racing and government both move slower than glaciers, which continues to frustrate.

Looking forward to 2024 and all eyes on the Flat will be on City Of Troy who is being called the new Frankel in certain quarters – over-hype in my opinion on what we have seen so far, and I am less convinced than some that we have a decent bunch of two-year-olds. We won’t get rich backing him regardless, but it will be interesting to see just how good he is (or isn’t) over the months ahead. With no Frankie in the saddle over here, I wonder who will step forward as the personality of our sport if anyone, while what will we see in the training ranks? Henrietta Knight’s horses will be worth a look as class is permanent and I for one can’t wait to see her back among the winners, while if I had to nominate a stable to follow it would have to be my mate Mick Appleby. His ability to take on cast offs from other stables and turn them into winners doesn’t get the publicity it deserves, and I am certain that if he was given better and more expensive horses, he would be a force to reckon with at the highest level.

Lastly, may I take this opportunity to wish you all a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year – here’s to plenty more winners over the months ahead!