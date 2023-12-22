Watch Out – The Irish Are Coming

It is Boxing Day and having had a couple of days off I felt it only fair to offer up three horses this afternoon just like I would over a weekend. I have no issues whatsoever starting with the best race of the day from Kempton where we have the Grade One King George VI Chase over three miles and due off at 2.30pm. This is as high class a contest as it gets with household names such as Clan Des Obeaux (twice), Thistlecrack, Silviniaco Conti (twice) and Bravemansgame last year successful, but this year I am all over Allaho.

Trained by the genius that is Willie Mullins, the nine-year-old is at the tp of his game after winning his last three in a row including the Clonmel Oil Chase on his return after over a year off last time out when he really impressed. If he bounces here then we will lose our money, but if not he looks the class act and if the Irish horses are that much better than ours as everyone says, then this is his to lose.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Allaho 2.30pm Kempton 7/4 most bookmakers