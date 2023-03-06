Harry Fry Is Truly Blessed

It seems fair to say that Forever Blessed didn’t run to his very best when ninth of 11 at Exeter where he hung throughout and was never really seen with any kind of chance.

Something was clearly bothering him that day and I refuse to believe that is anything like his true form, but Harry Fry has been pretty patient with the five-year-old, giving him a three month break to get over those exertions.

Lightly raced with just the four career starts, two of them winning ones, I am hoping he is back to his peak today, in which case I think he is easily up to winning here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Forever Blessed 3.10pm Fontwell 12/1 most bookmakers