WE are sending BKB™ fighters to Dubai this month!

As part of our link up with BYB Extreme we are sending five fighters to compete at the Dubai Duty Free tennis Stadium on Saturday, March 18.

BYB Extreme Founder an President Mike Vazquez shares our vision for the future of bareknuckle boxing and together, we will make sure this sport continues to grow and grow.

Jim Freeman will be out in Dubai and the rest of us can watch all the action on www.coresports.world.

It promises to be some show!

Marko Martinjak was simply sensational when handing BYB Extreme’s highly-rated Chad Kelly a heavy KO loss on BKB 29 last December and he’s up against another tough American, Jarome Hatch, over in Dubai.

And how about Richie Leak against Eric Olsen!

If you like your characters to be larger than life, that is a must-watch fight. Richie surely has the best beard in the world of sport and we all know Eric and what he’s like.

That is a fight where absolutely anything could happen.

Mark Tiffin is another BKb™ fighter in action in Dubai.

The Wakefield man has had back-to-back stoppages fighting for BKB™ and next is a match with Hamza Hamry.

Szymon Szynkiewicz also flies the flag for BKB™ on what promises to be another memorable night in the sport’s history.

BKB™ really does offer its fighters the best possible platforms.

In January, we staged out first show in Thailand and the link up with BYB Extreme means we can also get our fighters on shows in the United States and now Dubai.

No wonder our phones are always ringing with fighters saying they want to sign for us!

Next in Britain is BKB 31 at the O2 Arena on Sunday, March 26 and as I said last week, tickets are selling fast for that.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown